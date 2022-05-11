Japan’s upcoming defense white paper will state that Tokyo will closely monitor Russian military moves with concern, it was learned Tuesday.
The Defense Ministry will say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “serious violation of international law” in a chapter on the Ukrainian crisis in its 2022 white paper, according to a draft compiled by the ministry.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.