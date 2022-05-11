  • A fighter jet takes off from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier in the Pacific south of Okinawa Prefecture on Monday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
Japan’s upcoming defense white paper will state that Tokyo will closely monitor Russian military moves with concern, it was learned Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry will say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “serious violation of international law” in a chapter on the Ukrainian crisis in its 2022 white paper, according to a draft compiled by the ministry.

