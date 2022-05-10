Japan’s trade minister said Tuesday it would be difficult for the Group of Seven nations to ban Russian liquefied natural gas imports unless alternative suppliers can be found.
The G7 nations including Japan have decided to ban or phase out coal and oil imports from Russia as part of sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Speculation is now swirling that LNG will be the next energy source added to the list.
