    Japan's debt balance has doubled in the past 20 years, after topping ¥500 trillion for the first time at the end of fiscal 2002. | REUTERS

The balance of long-term Japanese government debt surpassed ¥1 quadrillion ($7.7 trillion) for the first time in fiscal 2021, which ended in March, to reach its highest-ever level, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The debt grew to ¥1.02 quadrillion, breaking records for the 18th consecutive year, on the back of swelling social security costs amid a rapid graying of the population and emergency spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

