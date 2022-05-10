The balance of long-term Japanese government debt surpassed ¥1 quadrillion ($7.7 trillion) for the first time in fiscal 2021, which ended in March, to reach its highest-ever level, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.
The debt grew to ¥1.02 quadrillion, breaking records for the 18th consecutive year, on the back of swelling social security costs amid a rapid graying of the population and emergency spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.