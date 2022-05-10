  • Nippon Yusen K.K. and other major shipping companies have reported record consolidated net profits for the year ended March. | BLOOMBERG
    Nippon Yusen K.K. and other major shipping companies have reported record consolidated net profits for the year ended March. | BLOOMBERG

Japan’s three major shipping companies have reported record consolidated net profits for the year ended March as transportation prices soared on logistics disruptions and stay-at-home demand linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their net profits for fiscal 2021 jumped six to eight times from the previous year.

