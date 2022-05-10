Japan’s three major shipping companies have reported record consolidated net profits for the year ended March as transportation prices soared on logistics disruptions and stay-at-home demand linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their net profits for fiscal 2021 jumped six to eight times from the previous year.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.