More municipalities and commercial facilities across Japan are placing sanitary bins in the cubicles in men’s restrooms to help men with prostate and bladder cancer dispose of used incontinence pads.

People with these types of cancers have welcomed the news. Statistics from the National Cancer Center Japan show that 92,000 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and more than 17,000 men were diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The initiative was started last June by Takako Otani, 60, a trustee of the Japan Marrow Donor Program in the city of Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, who heard from a man that he was having trouble finding a place to dispose of the pads.

After she started campaigning for sanitary bins for men, Otani said that she was surprised to find other men who said they, too, had trouble finding a place to throw away pads. This prompted her to call for action from the government.

Otani’s petition caught the attention of a member of the Saitama Municipal Assembly, who raised the issue at an assembly session. The municipal government decided to take a closer look, and it found that only eight of the 333 facilities run by the city had waste bins in men’s restrooms.

The facilities that had placed sanitary bins in men’s restrooms had reason to do so: They had experienced incidents such as used pads lying around in cubicles or clogging the toilet, apparently caused by users trying to flush them.

In response to the efforts, the Saitama Municipal Government installed waste bins in toilet cubicles for men inside ward offices in the city. The city also plans to install bins in gymnasiums and cultural facilities in the near future.

Moves to install sanitary bins have also spread to other municipalities. The city of Kazo in Saitama Prefecture, the city of Nisshin in Aichi Prefecture and the city of Ise in Mie Prefecture completed work to install bins in March and April.

A sanitary box inside a male restroom at a municipal government building in the city of Saitama | KYODO

Most importantly, the initiative has helped cancer patients using government facilities.

“I am grateful for these changes,” said a 63-year-old man from Kazo who has prostate cancer. The man started suffering from incontinence after undergoing surgery in fall 2020 and has since been using pads on a daily basis.

He recalls that, soon after the surgery, he went out with friends to a Japanese-style pub for drinks, but could not find a sanitary bin to throw away the pad he had used. He had no choice but to slip the pad inside his pocket and return to his seat, he said.

Since then, he has made a habit of carrying a plastic bag every time he goes out, he added.

“I think there are a lot of people who are having a hard time sharing this problem with others. So I would appreciate it if other facilities would follow suit.”

Toyohiko Sunaoka, 67, secretary-general of the Tokyo-based Japan Toilet Association, which aims to solve toilet-related social issues, revealed that he too has had a similar experience. Because there were no sanitary bins at his previous employer, he had to carry used pads in his bag. He was using painkillers for his hip osteoarthritis treatment, but the suppository medicine he used would sometimes leak, making the use of sanitary pads necessary.

Sunaoka pointed out that until now, toilets have been designed from the perspective of an able-bodied person.

“We need to continue discussing issues such as whether sanitary bins should be large enough to fit diapers as well,” Sunaoka said.

Some private companies have also followed suit. Among them is car dealer Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc., where a female showroom employee proposed installing sanitary bins in men’s restrooms. Fourteen of its dealerships now have the bins.

The woman said that some customers have also used free pads the staff have put in cubicles.

“We may have caused inconvenience to customers because of our lack of awareness,” the woman said. “I hope the movement will spread across society.”