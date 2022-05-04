Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, with their mutual goal of realizing a world free of nuclear weapons, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine, likely on the agenda.

The visit by the leader of the only country to suffer the devastation of atomic bombings comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised fears he may use nuclear weapons as the war drags on.

The meeting is the first since 2014 between a Japanese prime minister and the pope at the Vatican.

Francis has continued to be vocal about eliminating nuclear weapons, including through his 2019 addresses in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two Japanese cities over which the United States detonated atomic bombs in World War II.

After meeting with Francis, Kishida will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, during which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will also be a major agenda item, according to Japanese officials.

Since Friday, Kishida has been on an eight-day tour of five countries in Southeast Asia and Europe. He is scheduled to hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

The trip, which has also taken him to Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, comes in advance of a summit of the Group of Seven major developed countries to be held in Germany in June.

With the two leaders of the European countries, which are part of the G7, Kishida is likely to discuss their response to the war, including humanitarian aid for Ukraine and punitive measures against Russia, and North Korea, which again fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Kishida is also seeking to strengthen cooperation toward a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region in the face of China’s rising assertiveness in regional waters.