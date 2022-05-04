Tokyo reported 2,999 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 6,052 a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 3,455.1, compared with 5,239 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria dropped by one from Tuesday to 10, while six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 30,481 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, a decrease of about 10,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by four from Monday to 160.

The number of daily new cases in Japan has been on a downward trend for the past couple of weeks or so.

The country is in the middle of Golden Week holiday season and many people are enjoying traveling and meeting with their friends and families, as no restrictions measures are currently in place.

Some medical experts have expressed concerns that the increased human contacts during the holiday season might cause a resurgence in coronavirus infections.