Japan Coast Guard officers on Monday raided the operator of the Kazu I sightseeing tour boat, which sank off the Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23, leaving 26 feared dead.

The 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters searched the office of Shiretoko Yuransen in the Hokkaido town of Shari and other related locations, including the home of the company’s president, for evidence of alleged professional negligence resulting in death.

In the accident, the bodies of 14 of the 26 passengers and crew have been found, while a search for the remaining 12 continues.

Shiretoko Yuransen chief Seiichi Katsurada, 58, has said he decided to have the boat depart on a sightseeing tour on condition that it return if the sea became roug — despite being aware of advisories that were issued for strong winds and high waves.

Japan Coast Guard officials raid an facility in Shari, Hokkaido, ran by Seiichi Katsurada, president of Shiretoko Yuransen, on Monday to collect documents to build a case against the operator regarding its sunken tour boat. | KYODO

Katsurada also claims to have talked with Noriyuki Toyoda, the 54-year-old captain of the boat, before making the decision. The captain remains unaccounted for.

Both Katsurada and Toyoda are targets of the raid, sources said.

At the operator’s office, the radio antenna necessary to communicate with the boat was broken. In addition, the captain’s mobile phone, registered as a means of ship-to-shore communication, was possibly outside the range of the carrier’s network at the time of the accident.

The JCG will investigate whether the decision was appropriate.

The Kazu I left Shari at 10 a.m. on April 23 for the tour and went missing after last communicating with the tour company around 2 p.m.

Seiichi Katsurada | KYODO

According to the JCG, the Kazu I was found on the seabed at a depth of some 120 meters near the location where the ship was last heard from.

Searches using underwater cameras are also continuing, but fast ocean currents have blocked searches inside the ship.

The JCG and the Maritime Self-Defense Force began searching the sunken boat using underwater cameras Saturday, believing the bodies of the missing may be trapped inside. Images of what appeared to be a life jacket were captured, but nothing resembling a body was seen.

The JCG, MSDF and the Hokkaido police also conducted searches using underwater cameras on Sunday. But were unable to approach the boat due to fast ocean currents.