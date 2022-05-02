A South Korean district court has ordered the sale of some Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. assets in South Korea that have been seized over a wartime labor lawsuit, a group that supports the plaintiffs said Monday.

The decision was made by Daejeon District Court on Friday based on a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court ordering the Japanese company to pay compensation to plaintiffs for wartime labor.

The district court ordered two patent rights seized from Mitsubishi Heavy to be sold.

This is the third court order instructing the sale of seized Mitsubishi Heavy assets in South Korea.

The Japanese government has refused to accept the top court ruling, which has become final, regarding it as violating international law, and has expressed strong opposition to any move to cash in assets seized from Japanese companies.

Mitsubishi Heavy is expected to file an immediate appeal against the latest court order.

According to the plaintiffs, as for the other two cases in which asset sale orders were issued, Mitsubishi Heavy’s immediate appeals have been rejected and the company has filed further appeals with the Supreme Court.