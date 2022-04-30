A Japanese security firm has developed a system using artificial intelligence to detect thefts of cash contributions from shrines’ donation boxes and notify parishioners of incidents in real time.

Nagoya-based Trinity Inc. hopes the new system, to be launched this summer, will help catch thieves red-handed at shrines, which are open 24 hours a day and often left unstaffed for long periods of time.

Many visitors to Japan’s shrines leave cash offerings inside offertory boxes typically installed in front of the shrine’s main building.

The system is able to detect suspicious behavior captured by security cameras, such as people peering into an offertory box or going behind a box, and sends still images to registered users via the Line messaging app.

As many shrines are run by multiple parishioners, the service will allow any number of people to register, according to the firm.

The firm started developing the system around two years ago, when it was approached by a shrine operator struggling with thefts of donations. The firm also heard reports of syringes and contraceptives being found in the grounds of another shrine.

“We went through numerous tests to aim for creating a low-cost AI system that is also compatible with other firms’ cameras,” said Takuya Kanematsu, 44, president of the company.

A shrine in Nagoya’s Minato Ward is considering introducing the system after being hit by thefts three times.

“It takes time before noticing the thefts because (the box) is unattended. We hope the system will deliver us information in real time,” said Masao Banno, the 77-year-old representative of parishioners at Nanashima Shinmeisha.

The firm says it has received numerous inquiries from shrines ahead of the service’s launch, while it is already making progress with developing a new fire detection system that can be used outdoors.

“There are many parishioners who are concerned about fires,” Kanematsu said. Many events held at shrines involve the use of open flames, such as fire festivals and memorial ceremonies.

“We’d like to make shrines a safe environment,” he said.

