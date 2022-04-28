Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit five nations in Southeast Asia and Europe over the Golden Week holidays for talks with their leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

During his trip from Friday through May 6, Kishida is expected to exchange views with the heads of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and Britain on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as strengthening cooperation to advance a “free and open Indo-Pacific” as China continues its maritime expansion in the region.

Ukraine has been asking for global support, including armaments and humanitarian aid.