Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Tuesday on the need to improve bilateral ties that have sunk to the lowest level in years over wartime issues.

During a courtesy call at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kishida underscored the urgent need to improve ties, while the visiting delegation handed him a letter from Yoon.

“Given that the rules-based international order is threatened, strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as Japan, the United States and South Korea is needed more than ever,” Kishida said, adding, “We have no time to spare in improving Japan-South Korea relations.”

Kishida added, “We need to resolve issues lying between Japan and South Korea” including the wartime labor of Koreans, which has been a major sticking point.

The delegation said that bilateral relations are important and it hopes that both sides work together in improving them.

The delegation, which is on a five-day trip to Japan through Thursday ahead of Yoon’s inauguration on May 10, did not request Kishida’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony, according to a Japanese government source.

The meeting came after the delegation met with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and the defense and industry policy chiefs the previous day, agreeing to make efforts toward the improvement of bilateral ties.

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda spoke to a regular news conference and said that he told the delegation Monday “let’s turn back the clock” to 2015 when the two countries struck an agreement to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of “comfort women,” who suffered under Japan’s military brothel system before and during World War II.

The latest visit has fueled optimism that the Tokyo-Seoul relationship may finally improve after the victory of the country’s main opposition candidate in the March presidential election. Yoon has called for a “future-oriented” approach.

During the administration of incumbent South Korean President Moon Jae-in, bilateral ties have deteriorated over disputes stemming from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, namely the comfort women issue and compensation demands from South Koreans over what they claim was wartime forced labor.

In addition, the two sides have long been at odds over islets controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo, known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, as well as over Japanese restrictions on semiconductor material exports to South Korea imposed in July 2019.

Tensions also grew on the defense front after an incident in December 2018 when the South Korean navy allegedly locked fire-control radar on a Japanese Self-Defense Forces patrol plane in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.