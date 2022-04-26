The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 5,048 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Tuesday, down 535 from a week before, while new fatalities linked to the virus totaled three.

Tokyo’s seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,342.4 as of Tuesday, down 16.2%. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 15.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 24,839 new cases, up about 590 from a week before. Nationwide, there were also 39 deaths linked to the virus, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 191, down by four from Sunday.

Meanwhile, over half of Japan’s population has received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 86.9% of those age 65 and above triple vaccinated, government data showed Monday.