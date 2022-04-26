The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 5,048 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Tuesday, down 535 from a week before, while new fatalities linked to the virus totaled three.
Tokyo’s seven-day average of new infections stood at 5,342.4 as of Tuesday, down 16.2%. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 15.
On Monday, Japan confirmed 24,839 new cases, up about 590 from a week before. Nationwide, there were also 39 deaths linked to the virus, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 191, down by four from Sunday.
Meanwhile, over half of Japan’s population has received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 86.9% of those age 65 and above triple vaccinated, government data showed Monday.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.