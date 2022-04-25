Ten people were confirmed dead Sunday and one child was later found unresponsive after a tourist boat with a total of 26 passengers and crew aboard went missing in rough waters the previous day off a World Heritage site on the island of Hokkaido, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Aircraft and vessels dispatched by the coast guard and the Self-Defense Forces continued with search-and-rescue efforts on Monday following a loss of contact with the 19-ton Kazu I after it reported it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The 24 passengers aboard included two children.

Nine of the 10 people confirmed dead were found in the water or on nearby rocks around 10 kilometers from where the boat issued its first rescue call.

The boat left port in the town of Shari around 10 a.m. Saturday, and all were believed to be wearing life jackets.

The vessel crewed by a 54-year-old captain and a 27-year-old deckhand told its operator, Shiretoko Yuransen, it was tilting 30 degrees around 2 p.m. before losing contact, according to the coast guard.

On Sunday, a group of people, apparently family members and acquaintances of the passengers, went to a town hall where an emergency headquarters was set up.

A man was heard shouting at the staff, "How are you handling the situation? I need information. Please do something as soon as possible."

Rescue workers transport a person found in waters off Hokkaido on Sunday in the town of Shari after a tour boat went missing a day earlier in waters off Cape Shiretoko. | KYODO

A 61-year-old man who said he knows the captain of the boat prayed for his safety, saying, "I hope he comes back."

Fishing boats and tourist ships from the area joined the search in the morning, but some returned to port a few hours later because of strong wind.

"I hope they are all rescued, but I couldn't even find anything drifting (at sea)," said a 63-year-old captain of a tourist boat.

The incident occurred while the Kazu I was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula around 27 km northeast of the boat's home port.

Water temperatures in the area have been around 2-4 degrees Celsius in recent days, and high waves and strong winds were observed around noon Saturday, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

The Kazu I was the first tourist boat to operate in the area this season. With wind and high surf advisories issued in the area on Saturday, a captain of another tourist boat operator said he advised the Kazu I crew not to leave port.

This handout picture taken and released on April 24, 2022 by the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows personnel conducting a search and rescue operation for those on board the missing tourist boat Kazu I at a rocky coastal area of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko peninsula. | 1ST REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA AFP-JIJI

A local inn operator said the crew "could have decided to come back. They might have tried too hard because it's tourism season."

The nation will soon enter the Golden Week holidays through early May.

Ground, Maritime and Air self-defense forces have all dispatched aircraft to help with the search for the passengers and crew, with the MSDF also sending a destroyer.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Kazu I collided with a floating object in May last year, injuring three passengers. The boat also ran aground in June in shallow water shortly after leaving port.

The ministry started an on-site inspection on the operator of the boat, while the Japan Transport Safety Board sent officials to a local coast guard office to investigate the incident.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.

The Kazu I tour boat went missing Saturday with 26 people aboard — including two children. | KYODO