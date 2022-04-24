The Japan Coast Guard said Sunday that it found four people in the waters and on a rock near the tip of Cape Shiretoko, Hokkaido, a day after a sightseeing boat with 26 people aboard — including two children — went missing.

The coast guard said all four were unconscious and were being sent to a hospital, NHK reported. Three of those found were discovered floating in the sea and the other was found on a rock in the early morning hours Sunday.

The boat Kazu I reported to the coast guard it was taking on water around 1:15 p.m., and then told its operator that it was tilting 30 degrees around 3 p.m. before losing contact, the coast guard said.

The coast guard dispatched vessels in the hunt for the ship and subsequently asked the Air Self-Defense Force to join in the search-and-rescue operation and the request was accepted, the coast guard said.

In Tokyo, the transport ministry said it was setting up a task force on the Hokkaido accident, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his Cabinet to “do everything in their power to save lives,” a government official said.

According to the coast guard’s regional station in Abashiri, the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water shortly after leaving port in June last year. No one was injured in that accident.

The latest incident occurred while the boat was cruising off Kashuni Falls, a famous site near the tip of the Shiretoko Peninsula, part of which has been designated as a World Natural Heritage site.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon, according to the local fisheries cooperative. Its fishing boats returned to port before noon because of the bad weather, it said.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice and was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is a habitat for many rare species of animals and plants.

The boat can accommodate as many as 65 people, according to the website of its operator.