Yoko Ishikura, 73, is expected to step down soon from the top administrative post at Japan’s Digital Agency for health reasons, sources said Saturday.

The government is considering picking her successor from among senior officials of the agency, the sources said.

Ishikura, professor emeritus at Hitotsubashi University, assumed the job when the agency was launched in September last year.

Specializing in management strategy and other fields, she has served as an outside director for a number of companies.