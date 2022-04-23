Japan needs to triple its annual spending to ¥17 trillion by 2030 in order to meet the government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the industry ministry has said.
The sum includes ¥3 trillion in spending related to next-generation vehicles, including expenses to develop and purchase electric vehicles and to set up hydrogen stations, it said Friday.
The ministry’s estimate also includes ¥600 billion to boost battery production capacity and ¥1.8 trillion to adopt energy-saving measures for homes and buildings.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.