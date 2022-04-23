Japan needs to triple its annual spending to ¥17 trillion by 2030 in order to meet the government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the industry ministry has said.

The sum includes ¥3 trillion in spending related to next-generation vehicles, including expenses to develop and purchase electric vehicles and to set up hydrogen stations, it said Friday.

The ministry’s estimate also includes ¥600 billion to boost battery production capacity and ¥1.8 trillion to adopt energy-saving measures for homes and buildings.