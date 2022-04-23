Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, returned to Tokyo by air on Saturday morning after visiting Mie, Nara and Kyoto prefectures from Wednesday.

The couple visited the Ise shrine complex in Mie on Thursday and the mausoleums of Emperor Jinmu in Nara and those of Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji in Kyoto, both on Friday, reporting the completion in 2020 of Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino’s rise to first in line to the throne.

Besides the return flight, the couple traveled about 800 kilometers by car during the four-day visit, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the couple will visit the Musashi Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji, western Tokyo, where the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and Emperor Taisho are located.