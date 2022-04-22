The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has relaxed group dining guidelines imposed amid fears of a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

The updated guidelines, announced on Thursday, will accept group dining of up to eight people per table, up from four, at restaurants and bars that are certified as taking thorough coronavirus measures.

At a meeting of its coronavirus response team, the metropolitan government also decided to extend an ongoing alert period — warning of the threat of a rebound in cases — for about one month until May 22. The alert was to end on Sunday.

“We aim to definitely prevent a rebound by accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and thoroughly taking infection prevention measures, including coronavirus tests and ventilation,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The central government’s COVID-19 quasi-emergency designation for Tokyo was lifted on March 21. But new cases have not yet decreased sufficiently.

The metropolitan government believes that it needs to continue the ongoing countermeasures ahead of the Golden Week holiday period from later this month to early May.

At its COVID-19 monitoring meeting held earlier on Thursday, the metropolitan government maintained its coronavirus infection alert at the highest level on its four-tier scale.

“Caution is needed for a possible scenario in which new infection cases turn upward before declining sufficiently,” one expert said.