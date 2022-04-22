Tokyo confirmed 5,396 new cases of coronavirus infection Friday, down by 1,372 from a week before.

The COVID-19 death toll grew by nine in the capital.

The seven-day average of new infections came to 5,709.1, dropping from 7,310.4 a week earlier, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 14, down by one from Thursday.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido reported 2,845 cases and one death, Aichi Prefecture marked 2,366 cases and Chiba Prefecture saw 1,979 cases and five deaths.

The health ministry meanwhile said Friday that the number of very ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose by five from the previous day to 207.

Japan confirmed 47,131 new cases of coronavirus infection Thursday, down by some 8,100 from a week before, while new COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 51.

Kagoshima Prefecture confirmed 830 new infections on Thursday, rewriting its daily record high.