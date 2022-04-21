Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit the United States in early May for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on boosting cooperation amid ongoing tensions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Kishi is expected to also discuss how to deal with North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and affirm with Austin the importance of enhancing their bilateral alliance as a deterrent in the face of an increasingly assertive China, the sources said.

Two months into the Ukraine war, the United States and its partners have been ramping up pressure on Russia to end the conflict, which the United Nations says has so far killed more than 2,200 civilians. The war has also forced more than 5 million people to flee Ukraine and triggered global economic and political repercussions.

Defense and foreign affairs experts, meanwhile, are concerned Russia’s military aggression could embolden China to attack self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province awaiting reunification.

During their upcoming talks, Kishi and Austin are likely to say that they will not tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo in East Asia by force, bearing in mind China’s stepped-up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan.

When Kishi and Austin held virtual “two-plus-two” security talks in January together with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they shared in a joint statement outlining their concerns about China’s attempts to “undermine the rules-based order” and the challenges they pose to the region and world.

Beijing has been stepping up its maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

The statement also said that Japan will “examine all options necessary for national defense, including capabilities to counter missile threats,” apparently referring to a controversial proposal being considered in Japan to acquire enemy base strike capability.

Having such a capability, which is aimed at countering growing missile and other security threats in the region, is politically sensitive given the nation’s war-renouncing Constitution. The plan has been the subject of debate ahead of a major review of national security policy by the end of the year.