The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will propose that the government sharply increase its defense spending, party members said Thursday, suggesting they will push for, at a minimum, an amount equivalent to 2% of the nation’s gross domestic product, double the current level.

The party’s draft proposal for revising the government’s National Security Strategy will also include the controversial idea of possessing the ability to disable an enemy country’s missiles, as well as its command and control systems.

The proposal by the party’s Research Commission on National Security will be submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week so it can be reflected in the government’s review of the long-term guideline, to be finalized by the end of the year.

The proposal for acquiring such an attack capability, however, could fuel concerns that the country would deviate from its exclusively defense-oriented policy under the war-renouncing Constitution.

The move comes amid China’s growing military clout at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left many wondering what that could mean to the region’s security. North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch last month has also put a renewed focus on the country as a growing missile and nuclear threat.

“With the defense spending target of more than 2% of GDP for NATO nations in mind, our country also aims to realize that the budget meets a level necessary to fundamentally reinforce defense capabilities in five years,” the draft proposal said, referring to the numerical goal of North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.

Japan’s defense budget for the current fiscal year to March 2023 totaled ¥5.4 trillion ($42 billion), marking a record high for the eighth year in a row and up 1.1% from the previous year’s initial budget. The budget has grown for 10 years in a row.

Japan’s real GDP for 2021 was ¥536.79 trillion, according to the Cabinet Office.