Many in the government and ruling bloc are increasingly calling for a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered only to those with high risks of developing severe symptoms.

The calls to focus mostly on the elderly and those with underlying conditions reflect findings from foreign countries that show additional inoculation is not highly effective for young people.

The government hopes to settle on a policy by this month, as it plans to begin offering a fourth shot by as early as late May.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s project team on vaccinations compiled a proposal Tuesday urging the government to “promote (fourth vaccinations) for the elderly and people with underlying conditions, similar to what is done in Israel and Group of Seven member countries.”

The proposal said that there is “little policy significance” in urging healthy young people and children to get the extra shot.

A source from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the government may limit the scope of people for the fourth vaccination, and some disease experts are also stating that there is no need for a uniform inoculation.

Such voices are based on the results of research conducted in Israel, one of the earliest countries to start fourth vaccinations. According to the findings, the fourth shot mainly prevents people from developing severe symptoms from COVID-19.

As young people are believed to be unlikely to develop severe symptoms, even if they are infected with the omicron strain, an LDP source said that for such people, “risks of severe symptoms after third shots are extremely low.”

Britain, France, Germany and the United States have begun giving fourth shots to limited groups of people, such as those aged 75 or older and those aged 50 or older.

“We’ll consider foreign trends when making a decision,” a source close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In a news conference on March 16, Kishida announced that Japan will make an additional purchase of 145 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 for the purpose of administering a fourth shot.

The health ministry has urged municipalities to prepare venues and vaccination vouchers for a fourth shot by late May.

“We’ll consider the target for vaccinations while keeping an eye on new scientific findings and measures taken in other countries,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Tuesday.

“As we’re urging municipalities to make preparations, we’ll have to present a certain direction on the matter before the Golden Week holiday period from late April,” a source close to the prime minister pointed out.