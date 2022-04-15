South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, expressed confidence that his country’s relations with Japan will improve.

Relations between the Asian neighbors have been strained, mainly over issues related to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

“When I am president, South Korea-Japan relations will go well. I am sure of it,” said Yoon, who will take office on May 10.

While noting that people in South Korea have “traumatic memories of the Japanese colonial rule,” Yoon said “the more important thing is that we look toward the future.”

“Dragging the decades-old colonial rule back onto the table hurts the bilateral relationship between South Korea and Japan,” he said.

Better relations between the two countries will improve trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States and bilateral cooperation between South Korea and the United States, he pointed out.

“Our weakened relationship with Japan is the Achilles’ heel of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation. South Koreans are averse to inflicting direct damage on South Korea-U.S. relations,” Yoon said.

“A future-oriented development of South Korea-Japan relations is beneficial to not only Japan but also brings huge benefits to the people and companies in South Korea,” Yoon said.

“So the diplomatic and economic issues in bilateral relations should not be dragged into domestic politics for political exploitation,” he said, underlining his opposition to taking advantage of anti-Japanese sentiment among the public.