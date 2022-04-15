The number of seats on shinkansen superexpress and other trains of the Japan Railways Group booked for this year’s Golden Week holiday period stood at 1.34 million as of Wednesday, up 66% from a year before, the six JR passenger service firms said Thursday.

The surge in seat reservations during the period between April 28 and May 8 has come mainly because the government fully lifted its coronavirus quasi-emergency last month.

The figure does not include data for the Tohoku Shinkansen line, which had been partially closed due to damage from a strong earthquake that hit the Tohoku region on March 16, as well as for the Yamagata, Akita and Hokkaido Shinkansen lines, which are all connected to the Tohoku Shinkansen line.

East Japan Railway Co. on Wednesday started accepting reservations for trains on the Tohoku Shinkansen line, which fully reopened Thursday. Some 114,000 seats for the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen trains during the Golden Week period have already been booked, according to JR East.

Seat reservations for the Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were up 74% from a year earlier as of Wednesday, JR East said.

Reservations more than doubled year on year to about 720,000 seats for the Tokaido Shinkansen line of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Central. But the figure was about 38% lower than the level in 2018, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trend of avoiding trips, including those to visit parents’ homes, is continuing, a JR Central official said.

Reservations for shinkansen and other trains operated by West Japan Railway Co. were down 44% from 2018.