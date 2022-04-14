Frank R. James, who law enforcement officials suspect of having perpetrated the worst attack on New York’s subway system in years, was taken into custody on Wednesday, more than 24 hours into an expansive search that erupted after at least 10 people were shot at a Brooklyn train station.

“We got him,” said Mayor Eric Adams, the first official to speak at an afternoon news conference. “We got him.”

James was arrested in the East Village, officials said, and has been charged with having committed a terrorist act on a mass transit system, according to Breon S. Peace, the U.S. attorney for New York’s Eastern District. If convicted, James could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

James, 62, wore a solid blue shirt and dark pants as he was led in handcuffs out of the 9th Precinct on East Fifth Street on Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. A court-appointed lawyer for James did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James was apprehended thanks to a tip that came in from a McDonald’s near Sixth Street and First Avenue, officials said.

“We were able to shrink his world quickly,” said New York’s police commissioner, Keechant Sewell. “There was nowhere left for him to run.”

The capture, which unleashed a cascade of videos and tweets from people who witnessed the arrest or said they helped identify James, ended a manhunt that began at rush hour Tuesday morning, after the shooting in the Sunset Park subway station left at least 23 people injured from bullets or other injuries.

Officials said James, wearing a construction worker’s helmet and vest and a gas mask, threw two smoke grenades onto the floor of an N train as it approached the station and unleashed a barrage of gunfire about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After the attack, officials said, James left the N train where the shooting had taken place and boarded a local train across the platform, the R train, that several of his victims had also fled to. He exited the subway system at 25th Street and managed to evade law enforcement for more than a day.

Police on the scene after a shooting inside a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday | DAKOTA SANTIAGO / THE NEW YORK TIMES

The police discovered an array of belongings on the train that he appeared to have left behind, including a Glock 9 mm handgun, three ammunition magazines, a credit card with James’ name on it and a key to a U-Haul van.

That vehicle was found abandoned on a street in the Gravesend neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon, about 8 kilometers from the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, where the shooting had taken place. It was two blocks from an N-train subway stop.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in federal court, James reserved and prepaid for the van from U-Haul on April 6, and picked it up in Philadelphia on April 11. At 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, surveillance cameras captured the van crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn.

At 6:12 a.m., according to the complaint, a surveillance camera at West Seventh Street and Kings Highway in Brooklyn recorded somebody leaving the van — parked where it was found later Tuesday — wearing a yellow hard hat and an orange working jacket, carrying a backpack and dragging a rolling bag.

The person matched the description provided by at least one witness to the subway attack.

The vast manhunt for James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, included a broad review of security cameras throughout the subway system; a more than 17-block wide ground canvass in Sunset Park for stores’ surveillance footage or other signs of James; and a search for information on the gun, whose serial number was found in federal records that showed James had purchased it in 2011.

But the investigation was complicated by the malfunctioning of at least one security camera in the station where the shooting took place. One senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said that it appeared none of the security cameras were in full operation at the time of the gunfire.

James Essig, the Police Department’s chief of detectives, said that detectives saw James on video entering the subway system on Tuesday morning at the Kings Highway station on the N line. Video showed him carrying a bag that was later found at the crime scene.

Footage later showed James exiting the subway system at the 25th Street station, one stop away from the shooting scene, Essig said.

He was next spotted entering the Seventh Avenue subway stop in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, more than a mile away, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Essig said. At the time, investigators were just beginning their attempt to track him down.

Investigators also seized a stun gun and an empty magazine for a Glock handgun like the one used in the shooting from an apartment James rented in Philadelphia, according to the complaint.

A police officer speaks with an MTA worker as he patrols the 36th Street subway station in New York on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Authorities also searched a storage facility in Philadelphia that James visited the evening before the attack, the complaint said. They found ammunition there for an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 9 mm pistol.

James had been arrested many times, officials said, including nine collars in New York, mostly for misdemeanors, and three in New Jersey.

While investigators identified no clear motive for the attack, James’ postings on social media — including combative videos in recent days on YouTube — came under scrutiny and featured in the complaint.

In one video quoted in the complaint, James addressed Adams with grievances about the city subway system: “What are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation?” He added that every car he boarded was full of homeless people, saying, “It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2022 The New York Times Company