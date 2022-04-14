The Finance Ministry said Wednesday that the country should consider the cost-effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations, as the amount of doses procured exceeds that needed for its entire population.

The ministry pointed out the problem at a subcommittee meeting of the Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister, held to discuss ways to curb the country’s social security costs.

So far, the government has earmarked ¥2.4 trillion to secure 882 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, or slightly over ¥2,700 per shot.

The health ministry has secured 399 million doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine and 213 million doses of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine. It has also agreed to purchase 150 million doses of Novavax Inc.’s vaccine and 120 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s vaccine.

Novavax vaccines will be provided by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., their manufacturer in Japan.

The Novavax vaccine made by Takeda has yet to gain regulatory approval for use in Japan. The government has canceled the purchase of 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its slow rollout.

At a parliamentary meeting Monday, a senior health ministry official said that the ministry is working to secure COVID-19 vaccines as part of crisis management amid intense international competition to procure them.

Cost sharing for vaccinations was also discussed at Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting.

Some ¥3,700 per shot is paid to medical institutions, with the payment fully financed by state coffers, according to the Finance Ministry.

Costs for vaccinations other than those against COVID-19 are shouldered by local governments and individuals in many cases. The ministry underlined the need for discussing who should bear COVID-19 vaccination costs after the pandemic is contained.

Meanwhile, a private survey has shown that of people in Japan who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once, around 54% said they wanted to receive a fourth shot.

The survey by Nexer Inc. was conducted online between March 24 and April 6. It covered 1,200 people throughout Japan.

According to the survey, 42.9% of the respondents said they had received their third shot, while 41.2% said they had received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose and 0.2% said they had been vaccinated once.

Those who had never been vaccinated against COVID-19 accounted for 15.8%.

Of the 1,011 people who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 53.7% said they would like to be vaccinated for a fourth time, if the government begins a fourth round of vaccinations. The government is currently preparing to administer fourth doses.

A total of 16.1% said they do not want to receive a fourth shot, while 30.2% said they were undecided.

As for why they wanted to be vaccinated for a fourth time, some people said they felt the vaccines were effective as they did not test positive for COVID-19 even though they had come into close contact with coronavirus carriers.

Others said they felt the need to keep receiving the vaccines until the arrival of an effective COVID-19 treatment.

On the other hand, several respondents said they did not want to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot, as they suffered heavy side effects from previous vaccinations. Some said they felt there was no end to the vaccinations.