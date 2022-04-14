When former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe encouraged a discussion on what amounted to stationing U.S. nuclear bombs on the territory of the sole nation to be attacked with them, it wasn’t clear what kind of reaction he expected — or if he had ulterior motives.

Japanese, with images of Hiroshima and Nagasaki seared into their minds, have long had what observers call a “nuclear allergy.” Even the mere discussion of allowing nuclear weapons into Japanese territory has proven toxic for politicians.

Although a handful of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who are close to Abe quickly lined up to endorse his idea of discarding these taboos and examining a NATO-style nuclear-sharing deal with the United States, the concept quickly lost steam.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents a district in Hiroshima in parliament, called the suggestion an “unacceptable” violation of the country’s three nonnuclear principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons on its territory. This, combined with the public’s nuclear allergy and a looming summer election, eroded momentum for any concerted discussions on nuclear weapon sharing.

Last month, soon after the issue was broached, LDP officials from the body tasked with handling Abe’s suggestion effectively labeled the proposal dead on arrival.

“We have had a proper discussion about this within the LDP,” Hiroyuki Miyazawa, the LDP’s director of the National Defense Division, told a news program late last month. “Almost everyone agreed that nuclear sharing is not appropriate for Japan.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspects military equipment during a review at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Asaka in Tokyo last November. | BLOOMBERG

But while Abe’s push to dispel long-held taboos over the most powerful weapons ever made is unlikely to become a reality any time soon, he may have laid the foundation for one of his more pressing goals: a dramatic rethinking of Japan’s defensive-oriented security strategy.

Timing ripe for a rethink?

For advocates of a more robust national security policy, the timing couldn’t be better.

The government continues to discuss a revamp of the National Security Strategy — the country’s long-term diplomacy and defense policy — for the first time since it was adopted by Abe’s government in 2013.

Tokyo is also preparing to update two other key defense papers — the National Defense Program Guidelines and the Medium-Term Defense Program — with an aim of revising the three before the year’s end.

The sweeping review also comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cited by Abe in his nuclear-sharing remarks as an example of what could happen when countries are unable to defend themselves against their nuclear-armed neighbors.

Those comments were widely seen as highlighting fears over China’s growing military clout and nuclear-armed North Korea’s missile advances.

China’s increasing assertiveness near Taiwan and Japan, as well as North Korea’s recent missile tests — including a return to long-range launches last month — have prompted Kishida to adopt a response that has become something of a mantra for the prime minister: a vow to consider “every option” to “drastically strengthen” the country’s defense capabilities, including acquiring the controversial capability to strike enemy bases.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe casts his vote in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Tokyo last September. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Although public opinion in support of bolstering defense capabilities has surged — a poll last week by the Yomiuri Shimbun found 64% in favor versus 27% against — what this would look like in practice remains ambiguous. The same poll found those in favor and opposed to Japan acquiring enemy base strike capabilities, for example, was split evenly at 46%.

But one “weapon” in the government’s arsenal that could help put at ease those opposed to a strike capability and other shifts on defense has been the prime minister himself.

Before becoming prime minister, Kishida had long been known as a dove on defense issues. Though he’s taken a tougher line since his successful LDP leadership campaign — largely due to what his government has called “an increasingly severe security environment” — he has still managed to present an image of stability, proving in the eyes of many that he can be a capable steward for the country.

James Schoff, a senior director at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA in Washington, said Kishida might be an ideal leader to pursue controversial changes to Japan's defense posture.

“Abe has been effective at helping to shift the center of gravity for domestic policy debates on some of these national security issues, but there are many in Japan who worry that he might go too far,” said Schoff, a former senior adviser for East Asia policy at the Pentagon.

Schoff said that now that the debate has entered a new phase, “the final stage is set for actually acquiring a counterstrike capability” or more deeply integrating some standoff capability with the U.S.

“The Japanese public is likely to accept or trust these moves a little bit more confidently with Kishida, as opposed to Abe,” Schoff said. “But we also cannot underestimate the impact of Russia’s invasion or China and North Korea’s continued bad behavior on the security front.”

‘Enemy base strike capability’

Despite the war-renouncing Constitution, the legality of possessing a strike capability has effectively been decided since 1956, when Prime Minister Ichiro Hatoyama assessed that attacking enemy bases could be justified in terms of the right to self-defense.

“I simply cannot believe that the spirit of the Constitution requires that we merely sit and wait to die,” Hatoyama was famously quoted as saying of how Japan would respond if faced with an imminent missile attack.

Supporters of a strike capability say being able to put enemy targets at risk of attack would cause those contemplating a strike on Japan to think twice, giving Tokyo a massive boost to its deterrence powers.

Military vehicles carrying ballistic missiles during a military parade in Beijing in September 2015 | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Still, 66 years later, Japan has not built up these capabilities, instead relying on its military alliance with the U.S. as a means of deterring attacks. That, however, may be changing as Japan looks to follow through on pledges to Washington to undertake more of the defense burden in the alliance.

On Monday, following discussions with experts, an LDP national security panel unanimously agreed that Japan should acquire enemy base strike capabilities as part of the NSS revisions. A full proposal, expected later this month, will serve as a basis for revising the three security documents.

Still, convincing a traditionally reticent public — as well as the ruling bloc’s junior coalition partner, Komeito — on the necessity of the move could prove to be a challenge. Komeito has been reluctant to embrace acquiring the capability, citing public confusion over what it would entail.

In a sign that some panel members are aware of these looming obstacles, a number have reportedly called for a rewording of the term “enemy base strike capability” as part of a bid to emphasize that it would be purely for deterrence and defensive purposes.

They say the current term could be misconstrued as a pre-emptive strike capability and that the name should be changed so that it is more easily understood by the public.

But however Japan goes forward, developing, deploying and maintaining a strike capability would be a costly endeavor.

Although Japan is currently developing "standoff missiles," it has yet to clearly articulate details of how the weapons will be used and whether the country will develop its own independent targeting capabilities or continue to rely on U.S. resources.

If it were to go solo, the associated costs are expected to outpace current defense outlays and require a massive budget hike, observers say.

Big spending hikes in the cards?

Ahead of last October’s Lower House election, the LDP for the first time included a policy in its manifesto of aiming to double the country’s defense budget to 2% of gross domestic product.

Initially seen as a trial balloon, heavy-hitters in the government — including Kishida, Abe and his brother, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi — have effectively backed the goal.

Both Abe and Kishi have pointed to Germany’s unprecedented move to double defense expenditures to 2% of its GDP, the target for each NATO member, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next to an intercontinental ballistic missile on its launch vehicle in an undated photo released on March 25 | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

“We believe that the GDP ratio has a certain meaning as an indicator,” Kishi said during a news conference last week. “The Defense Ministry is determined to secure the budget necessary to fundamentally strengthen our defense capabilities in order to respond to the current security environment.”

Japan’s defense budget for the current fiscal year through March 2023 totaled ¥5.4 trillion ($44 billion), setting a record high for the eighth consecutive year and up 1.1% from the initial budget in the previous year. The budget has risen incrementally for a decade now, and corresponds to about 1% of GDP.

The 2% goal is likely to be included in recommendations submitted this month for the NSS, the Nikkei daily reported last week, with the LDP looking to outline the timing of achieving that aim and the amount of annual increases.

Abe has also framed the defense spending debate as helping to prevent a clash with China, a growing fear among the Japanese public.

"It’s important to maintain a balance so that there is no risk of a clash,” he said, according to NHK. “If the military balance is greatly disrupted, as in the case in Russia and Ukraine, unexpected clashes are likely to occur.”

But even assuming the LDP recommendation makes it into the NSS, experts doubt such a goal is realistic, especially considering the current economic situation.

“Assuming annual economic growth of 2%, this would require consistent year-on-year increases of 9.5% for 10 years, or 7% for 15 years. Even reaching the halfway point of 1.5% of GDP would require defense outlays to compound between 5% and 6% per annum,” Corey Wallace, a professor at Kanagawa University, wrote in an essay last November.

“Unless the Japanese government truly embraces heterodox ideas that its monetary sovereignty releases it from having to worry about debt financing pressures arising from future social spending commitments, this would require severe cuts to other spending portfolios,” he added.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a Cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

Budgetary and geopolitical signaling issues aside, the rhetoric has raised expectations domestically and globally, making a reversion to the past incremental defense spending increases of around 1% annually potentially problematic, according to Wallace.

Sudden or incremental change?

As for Abe’s role in pushing along the defense debate, experts have hinted that he may have been aiming high with his controversial nuclear-sharing remarks so as to prepare both lawmakers and the public for a more palatable — but still dramatic — shift.

“He had to know that it wasn't going to get a lot of mileage necessarily with the prime minister,” said Tobias Harris, the author of a biography of Abe.

But Abe’s comments should be viewed in a “broader context,” Harris said when asked about the view during an online discussion last month.

With the Kishida administration updating the three documents that will lay out defense policies and diplomacy for the coming years — and possibly beyond — Japan is “ready to have a big debate on national security,” said Harris, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

Whether this debate will lead to a fundamental shift that sees Japan abandon its “minimum defense” approach to security remains to be seen.

Observers, however, say that the chances of a sudden and shocking change are remote for a bureaucracy known for its glacial pace of change, especially on a highly sensitive political issue.

“I think such a major break with the past is unlikely in Japan, for political and logistical reasons,” Schoff said. “But we can expect some additional incremental steps that expand Japan’s capabilities to defend itself both unilaterally and in closer coordination with U.S. forces.”