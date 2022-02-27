Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday that Japan should break a long-standing taboo and hold an active debate on nuclear weapons – including a possible “nuclear-sharing” program similar to that of NATO – in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Japan is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has its three non-nuclear principles, but it should not treat as a taboo discussions on the reality of how the world is kept safe,” Abe said during a television program.

Abe, who quit as prime minister in 2020 but remains highly influential as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s largest faction, noted that had Ukraine kept some of the nuclear weapons it inherited after the breakup of the Soviet Union instead of exchanging them for a security guarantee, it may not have faced an invasion by Russia.

Stressing what the government has repeatedly said is an “increasingly severe security environment” in Asia – including China’s growing assertiveness and North Korea’s nuclear program – Abe pointed to NATO’s nuclear-sharing arrangements as an example of how Japan could deter those and other threats.

“Japan should also consider various options in its discussions,” including nuclear sharing, Abe said during the program, which aired on Fuji Television.

The NATO program lets the United States keep its nuclear weapons in Europe under its custody, but allow for allies without such weapons to share them and take part in the decision-making process should they ever be used.

Japan, which saw the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki be devastated by atomic bombings at the end of World War II, is the only country to experience a nuclear attack. Under the country’s pacifist postwar Constitution, Tokyo relies on the U.S. “nuclear umbrella” to deter threats.

Japan’s three non-nuclear principles, first laid out in 1967, call for it not to possess, produce or allow nuclear weapons on the country’s territory, though the spirit of the latter has been secretly violated in the past.

Polling suggests the public remains steadfastly against the idea of Japan acquiring its own nuclear arsenal. But Abe hinted that a sharing agreement akin to NATO’s could be a more palatable option for the public.

“Many people in Japan probably don’t know about the system,” he said.

Still, Abe noted that Japan would have to maintain its long-held goal of abolishing nuclear weapons.

“It’s important to move toward that goal, but when it comes to how to protect the lives of Japanese citizens and the nation, I think we should conduct discussions by taking various options fully into consideration,” he said.

Tobias Harris, author of a biography on Abe and a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress in Washington, said the remarks by the former leader was a sign of the “tremendous pressure” current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was likely to face from his party’s right wing as his government reviews Japan’s national security strategy and other key defense and diplomatic documents this year.

“Whether this debate happens in the near term, the taboo on discussing this subject has eroded substantially over the past 15-20 years,” he wrote on Twitter.

Asked about an invasion of or contingency around neighboring Taiwan, Abe called on the U.S. to ditch its long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether or not it would defend the self-ruled island, urging a clearer approach.

“The U.S. takes a strategy of ambiguity, meaning it may or may not intervene militarily if Taiwan is attacked,” Abe said. “By showing it may intervene, it keeps China in check, but by leaving the possibility that it may not intervene, it makes sure that the (Taiwanese) forces for independence do not run out of control,” he said.

“It is time to abandon this ambiguity strategy. The people of Taiwan share our universal values, so I think the U.S. should firmly abandon its ambiguity,” he said.

Reiterating his position that a contingency over Taiwan would also represent an emergency for Japan, Abe noted that the Okinawan island of Yonaguni sits just 110 kilometers from Taiwan. If China were to conduct an invasion operation, he said, it would first seek to establish air and sea superiority in the area that would likely cover Japanese airspace and territorial waters.

China — which calls Taiwan a “core issue” and sees it as a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold, by force if necessary — has ramped up its military activity near the self-ruled island to an almost daily clip over the last two years. The U.S., meanwhile, has maintained a “one China” policy since 1979, officially recognizing Beijing rather than Taipei, while the Taiwan Relations Act requires Washington to provide the self-ruled island with the means to defend itself.

Japan does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and had traditionally remained mum on the issue so as not to antagonize Beijing, it’s largest trading partner, until embarking on a bolder approach recently amid its concerns over China’s assertiveness near the island and elsewhere.

Abe’s remarks Sunday come as the Ukraine crisis has sparked fears that China may be looking to take a page from Russia’s playbook and invade Taiwan. Observers say that, while the two scenarios on the surface share some similarities, the strategic lessons China and Taiwan could glean from the Ukraine invasion are limited and potentially misleading.