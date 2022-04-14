Tokyo confirmed 8,540 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 200 from a week before. The daily tally has stayed around the same as week before levels in the past several days.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,502.4, compared with 7,433.3 a week before, while seven deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

The number of severe cases fell by two from Wednesday to 21.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 57,758 new cases, up about 2,900 from a week before.

There were 67 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Tuesday to 468.