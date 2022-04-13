The strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint training with Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said Wednesday.

“Routine bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the 7th Fleet said.

The drill is apparently being conducted with North Korea in mind.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force said that its Inazuma and Kongo destroyers, along with F-2 fighter jets from the Air Self-Defense Force, participated in the drill on Tuesday.

“Our training enhances the credibility of conventional deterrence by demonstrating the strength of our bilateral partnerships,” the 7th Fleet said.

The 7th Fleet said that the training includes practices in air warfare and maritime interdiction operations, but it did not disclose further details, including how long the Abraham Lincoln will remain in the Sea of Japan.

It is the first time since 2017 that a U.S. aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Sea of Japan.

On Friday, North Korea will celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of the late Kim Il Sung, the country’s founder and grandfather of Kim Jong Un, the current leader.

Concerns are growing that North Korea may launch more missiles or resume nuclear weapons testing. Pyongyang has recently shown signs taken as work to restore its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was demolished in 2018.