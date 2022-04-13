The Japanese government is considering sending three prosecutors to the International Criminal Court as early as this month to support the ICC’s investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move is designed to show Tokyo’s commitment to hold accountable those who commit war crimes such as attacks on civilians.

In early March, ICC prosecutors opened an investigation into Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine after receiving a referral from 39 countries, including Britain, Germany and France. Later, Japan joined the list of the countries that back the investigation.

The three prosecutors from Japan will ascertain the support needs of the ICC first, the sources said. The Japanese government will then consider specific measures to support the ICC, aiming to send more prosecutors.

Japan is the largest financial contributor to the ICC. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday that Tokyo had made its contribution to the ICC last week, earlier than in usual years.

“We’ll continue to examine what we can do to provide further assistance,” Matsuno said.