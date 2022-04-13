Of people in Japan who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once, around 54% said they wanted to receive a fourth shot, a private-sector survey has shown.
The survey by Nexer Inc. was conducted online between March 24 and April 6. It covered 1,200 people throughout Japan.
According to the survey, 42.9% of the respondents said they had received their third shot, while 41.2% said they had received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose and 0.2% said they had been vaccinated once.
Those who had never been vaccinated against COVID-19 accounted for 15.8%.
Of the 1,011 people who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 53.7% said they would like to be vaccinated for a fourth time, if the government begins a fourth round of vaccinations. The government is currently preparing to administer fourth doses.
A total of 16.1% said they do not want to receive a fourth shot, while 30.2% said they were undecided.
As for why they wanted to be vaccinated for a fourth time, some people said they felt the vaccines were effective as they did not test positive for COVID-19 even though they had come into close contact with coronavirus carriers.
Others said they felt the need to keep receiving the vaccines until the arrival of an effective COVID-19 treatment.
On the other hand, several respondents said they did not want to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot, as they suffered heavy side effects from previous vaccinations. Some said they felt there was no end to the vaccinations.
