The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultraloose monetary policy and Fed tightening in the U.S.

One dollar bought ¥126 in the afternoon — the lowest rate since 2002.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said rapid moves in the yen were "undesirable," and warned that the government was watching currency moves closely.

"Currency rates move on various factors, not just on the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan," Suzuki told parliament, when asked whether prospects of steady U.S. interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan's continuing its ultralow interest rate policy were accelerating yen falls.

"It's important for exchange rates to move stably," he said.