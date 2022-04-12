Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told European parliamentarians on Tuesday that the island seeks closer international cooperation in the face of the rise of authoritarianism threatening democracy in Ukraine and elsewhere, her office said.

Tsai thanked the members of joint Swedish, European Parliament delegation for their long commitment to Taiwan-related issues and active promotion of bilateral exchanges and cooperation, calling them “all good friends of Taiwan,” according to the Office of the President.

Boriana Aberg, chairwoman of the Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association, said the Russia-Ukraine war is the horrific result of a dictator’s ambitions.

Diplomatic and defense experts fear Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to attack Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary.

Aberg said the delegation members feel obligated to stand with Taiwan and to do everything to defend its freedom and democratic values, as she praised the island as “a shining example for the more than 1 billion people across the Taiwan Strait.”

Charlie Weimers, a Swedish member of the European Parliament, said that Taiwan and Europe are facing the expansion of authoritarianism in their respective regions, while sharing a common interest in maintaining a rule-based international order so that democracies like Taiwan and Sweden can continue to survive and prosper.

The meeting was held as part of the delegation’s five-day visit to Taiwan from Sunday. It was carried out online as Tsai is in quarantine after a relative tested positive for COVID-19, though she tested negative.

Their visit to the self-ruled island comes as they received a “threatening letter from the ambassador of a certain country,” according to a Facebook post by the island’s Foreign Ministry.

“(The letter) did nothing to deter (the delegation members) from their visit, serving only to strengthen their resolve,” it said.

In addition to Tsai, the delegation has met with Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua and Minister without portfolio responsible for digital affairs Audrey Tang. They will meet Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san and others before leaving on Thursday.