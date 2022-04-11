The average value of assets held by Lower House members came to ¥29.24 million, slightly up from a record low ¥28.92 million in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.

The average monetary value of financial assets, land and property held by 465 House of Representatives members elected last October was up ¥320,000 from the previous survey released in April 2018.

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who serves as vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, topped the ranking with ¥614.17 million in assets, mainly thanks to real estate he owns in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country, as well as in Karuizawa, a resort town in Nagano Prefecture.

Seven of the 10 wealthiest lawmakers belong to the LDP, with Hirohisa Takagi, a former banker, ranking second with ¥546.02 million in assets and Ichiro Aisawa, a former senior vice foreign minister, coming third with assets worth ¥506.47 million.

The number of Lower House members with assets of over ¥100 million rose by one to 26. Seventy-seven lawmakers said they have no assets other than stocks, up seven from the previous survey.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had assets worth ¥49.83 million, while his two immedaite predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, had ¥62.85 million and ¥101.04 million in assets, respectively.

The average value of assets held by 97 new Lower House members decreased ¥1.72 million to ¥18.64 million. Kenta Fujimaki, a Nippon Ishin no Kai member, topped the list with ¥428.97 million.

The average figure for the 45 female Lower House members was ¥14.92 million, up ¥3.48 million from the previous survey, and compared with ¥30.78 million for the 420 men in the Lower House. Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children’s policies, was the only female lawmaker with assets worth over ¥100 million.

By average assets of party members, the minor opposition Social Democratic Party, with only one Lower House member, ranked first at ¥53.83 million, followed by the LDP at ¥37.39 million and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at ¥20.42 million.