Japan authorities are growing increasingly alarmed amid a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, with the pace of growth in new cases varying from region to region.

Tokyo and other metropolitan regions recently are seeing daily infection cases rising and declining. In contrast, the daily count is hitting record highs in prefectures with relatively small populations.

With infections markedly increasing among people in the age group of 10 to 29, the government aims to accelerate the administration of COVID-19 booster shots for younger people.

New cases confirmed across the nation in the week to April 5 rose 8% from the preceding week, up for the second straight week, according to the health ministry.

Growth has been curbed in urban regions, with Tokyo posting a week-on-week rise of 4%, lower than the nationwide figure. Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture and the central prefecture of Aichi each logged a drop of 3%. Among prefectures having a relatively smaller populations, Miyazaki and Oita in southwestern Japan registered a surge of 68% and 39%, respectively, and Akita and Iwate in the northeastern part of the country saw their daily infection counts rise to the highest levels on record this month.

The current regional gaps in the growth of new COVID-19 cases reflects the differences in the number of people who acquired immunity against the virus after being infected during the previous wave, Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and head of a government panel of health experts, said. He suggested that new cases are now surging in areas where infections did not increase in the sixth wave, which began soon after the start of 2022.

In past waves, the virus spread among the young people first and then among the elderly, who are at a higher risk of severe illness, leading to shortages of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The expert panel is keeping a close watch on the current situation, pointing to a rapid increase in infections among those aged between 10 and 29.

Booster vaccinations are believed to be key for preventing a sharp rebound in new cases.

While 84.3% of people aged 65 or over have received third vaccine shots, the proportion across generations is far lower, at 44.3%.