Tokyo reported 8,026 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, up by 127 from a week before.

No new death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,571 as of the day, down from 7,630.3 a week earlier, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stayed unchanged from Saturday at 29.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture reported 2,668 cases and four deaths, while Hokkaido marked 2,145 cases and one death.

The health ministry said Sunday the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition nationwide stood at 484, down by five from the previous day.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Japan topped 7 million Saturday, about only three weeks after the total surpassed 6 million on March 18.

Due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus, new COVID-19 cases started to shoot up again in January, when the sixth wave of infections began.

The cumulative number exceeded 2 million Jan. 20 and topped 3 million two weeks later. Then, the pace of growth slowed, but the daily infection count has remained high in the country.

On Saturday, 52,741 people were newly found infected with the novel coronavirus nationwide. Nagano Prefecture confirmed 740 new cases, a record daily high there.

Forty-nine COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed Saturday, including 15 in Osaka and six in Tokyo.