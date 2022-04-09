Tokyo reported 8,102 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 707 from a week before, along with six deaths.
The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,552.9 as of the day, down 0.9% week on week, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Friday to 29.
With new cases of the virus showing signs of a rebound across Japan, experts and others warn that the country is entering a seventh wave of infections.
While being eager to contain the rise in new cases without halting social and economic activities, the government is stepping up efforts to promote COVID-19 booster vaccinations among youths. New cases are increasing rapidly among younger generations.
In order to prevent the medical system from being strained, the government is also introducing a system that allows elderly coronavirus patients to receive medical treatment at the care facilities where they live.
"New infection cases have been increasing nationwide for over a week," economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said at a meeting of a government panel of experts on COVID-19 Friday.
