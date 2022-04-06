The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 8,652 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, 868 fewer than the week before. The capital also reported six deaths among infected patients.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,358, down from 7,622.6 a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 29, down by one from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture saw 2,776 cases and four deaths, Hokkaido confirmed 2,370 cases and one death, and Hyogo Prefecture logged 2,198 cases and five deaths.

On Tuesday, 45,684 new COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, up by 1,222 from a week ago.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by three from Monday to 508. There were 64 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus.