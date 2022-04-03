Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his Ukrainian counterpart Saturday that Japan will support the people of Ukraine with strong resolve, expressing solidarity with Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion of their country.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, thanked Hayashi for the offer of support during their meeting in the Polish capital of Warsaw, saying that it is encouraging for Ukrainian people.

“Japan’s government and Japanese people are with the people of Ukraine,” Hayashi said during the talks, expressing solidarity with the war-torn country.

Hayashi — a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — said he will study the needs of Ukrainian evacuees and issues they face in order to better support them, including by accepting them into Japan. Hayashi also said Japan will continue to impose sanctions on Russia in cooperation with the international community.

Kuleba said he appreciates the Japanese government’s support for the evacuees and Japan’s sanctions on Russia. He also gave Hayashi a detailed explanation about the present situation in Ukraine. The two foreign ministers agreed to continue cooperating closely.

Kuleba also welcomed the Japanese government’s decision to change its official transliteration of his country’s capital to Ukrainian-based “kiiu,” or Kyiv, from the Russian-derived “kiefu,” or Kiev.

Hayashi said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent online speech to Japan’s parliament was moving and gave Kuleba pictures drawn by Japanese children with wishes for peace in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (center) visits a facility in Warsaw on Saturday where people who fled Ukraine are staying. | KYODO

Also on Saturday, Hayashi visited a facility in Warsaw where hundreds of evacuees from Ukraine are staying. People who fled to Poland to escape the war in Ukraine had totaled over 2.4 million as of Friday.

Together with Gen Nakatani, special adviser to the prime minister on international human rights issues, and other officials, Hayashi toured the facility crammed with makeshift beds. The foreign minister discussed issues with staff members at the facility and spoke with some of the evacuees.

Hayashi told reporters that the Japanese government will provide “maximum support so that they can return to their former lives as soon as possible” and that Tokyo is ready to welcome those wishing to come to Japan.

Arrangements are underway to let evacuees wishing to come to Japan board Hayashi’s return flight on a Japanese government plane.

The number of evacuees traveling to Japan with Hayashi could be around 30, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Japan decided to use the government plane for evacuees as airfares have skyrocketed since the invasion started on Feb. 24, making it difficult for Ukrainians in Poland to flee onward to Japan, according to the sources.

Hayashi then met with officials of international organizations to exchange opinions on support measures.

He also visited the Tomb of Unknown Soldiers in Warsaw and laid flowers to mourn the war dead.

On Sunday, Hayashi will visit the Japanese government’s liaison office in Rzeszow in southeastern Poland and travel to an area that borders Ukraine.

During his stay in Poland through Tuesday, Hayashi will also have talks with senior Polish officials.

A facility in Warsaw crammed with people who fled Ukraine on Saturday | KYODO