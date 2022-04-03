Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to pave the way for an economic recovery before the House of Councilors election this summer is facing an unexpectedly bumpy road.

The prime minister, marking six months in office on Monday, has overcome challenges with quick decision-making based on public opinion. But now he is faced with the need to address the double challenges of another COVID-19 resurgence and soaring prices amid the war in Ukraine.

“The international community needs to work together and take strong measures so that Russia will stop the invasion as soon as possible,” Kishida told a meeting of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Friday.

Five days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kishida had a conference call with U.S. President Joe Biden, with the two leaders sharing the view that attempts to change the status quo by force will come at a price for Moscow.

At the same time, Kishida announced additional economic sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and others. “The decision to impose sanctions on Putin has broadened awareness throughout the government that we should do whatever we can,” a government official said.

Such responses to the war in Ukraine have provided Kishida with a tailwind of support. His Cabinet’s approval rating, which had been on a decline in February, picked up in March. The prime minister “looked relieved” when he saw recent opinion poll results, a source said.

Kishida apparently saw his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, as a guide for what to avoid when it comes to coronavirus policies. Suga’s administration suffered low approval rates and was criticized for slow responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sources close to Kishida said his quick decision-making has led to higher approval ratings.

Kishida, who hopes to gain a foothold to build a long-term administration with a strong showing in the Upper House election, now needs to address the recent resurgence of the coronavirus in Japan.

The number of new infections in the country has turned upward again, with cases involving the BA.2 omicron subvariant now accounting for over 50% of infections in Tokyo.

The administration of COVID-19 booster shots to young people, meanwhile, has been slow.

Furthermore, there still seems to be no clear way out of the challenge of oil price surges caused by the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has led to higher prices of many goods, including food, and is putting pressure on people’s livelihoods.

When Kishida took office, he envisioned a strategy to overcome the pandemic at an early date and rebuild the economy, partly by using the Go To Travel stimulus program, in the run-up to the Upper House poll, which is expected to take place on July 10.

However, although the election is only about three months away, the administration has been occupied with more immediate issues.

Late last month, Kishida gave out an order to compile a comprehensive stimulus package, apparently as an emergency step to respond to soaring crude oil prices. A source close to him admitted that the package is not designed to boost gross domestic product and is more of a stopgap measure.

The administration would likely face criticism if it misreads the public’s opinion, as was the case with the ruling bloc’s controversial proposal to provide ¥5,000 to all pensioners.

“If prices remain high through summer, high air conditioning costs could lead to criticism of the administration,” a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said, expressing concern that the party may face difficulties before the election.