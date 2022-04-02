Soaring resource and raw materials prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are increasingly pressuring Japanese firms to raise their product and service prices at a time when many are still battling the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly survey for March showed Friday that business sentiment both among large manufacturers and among large nonmanufacturers had deteriorated for the first time in seven quarters.

Ginza Cozy Corner Co. was one of the affected firms, raising prices for sponge cake and some other items Friday.

“It was a tough decision,” an official with the cake shop operator said. “Corporate efforts (to cut costs) are reaching the limit.”

The price hikes came after the company judged it impossible to cushion the impact of higher raw material prices such as for flour, dairy products and sugar, by taking cost-cutting measures such as reducing the lineup of items.

On Friday, the central government raised the prices of imported wheat it sells to domestic wholesalers by some 17%.

Bracing for further rises in grain prices, as well as domestic price growth on the yen’s weakening, the Ginza Cozy Corner official was not optimistic about a quick turnaround.

“We cannot rule out a second round of price hikes to pass on (higher costs),” the official said.

In the March tankan, business sentiment among large nonmanufacturers over rising procurement costs hit the highest level since the September 2008 survey released in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which triggered that year’s global financial crisis.

Miki Watanabe, chairman and president of major restaurant chain operator Watami Co., pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also been affecting the procurement of seafood items.

“Hefty price hikes are certain to come,” due in part to the weaker yen, Watanabe warned.

Automakers, whose business sentiment had already been deteriorating amid supply bottlenecks caused by semiconductor shortages, are struggling with higher resource prices.

Resource prices are rising “at an unprecedented pace,” a Toyota Motor Corp. official said.

“We want to offset the rises (in resource procurement costs) by reducing other costs, but the size of the increases is just too big,” a Honda Motor Co. official said.

People’s expectations that the pandemic was coming to an end had been fueled by the country’s progress on COVID-19 vaccinations. This, however, shrank rapidly as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus began spreading late last year.

In surveys conducted by Teikoku Databank Ltd. in January and February, over 70% of polled firms said they expected the COVID crisis to have negative effects on their business performances.

The share of such companies exceeding 70% for two months in a row was the first since last August-September, when the country was battling a fifth wave of infections.

J. Front Retailing Co. faced tough business conditions in January and February as the number of visitors to its department stores plummeted due to the government’s COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures, a company public relations official said.

After the quasi-emergency measures were fully lifted on March 22, there have been hopes for a recovery in private spending.

“Consumer appetite is improving,” another source in the department store industry said.

Meanwhile, Natsuko Kimura, the retail director for Japan at major travel booking website Expedia, said there are signs of a recovery in inbound tourists as Japan is eases its COVID-19 border controls in stages.

Nonetheless, the Japanese and overseas economies are overshadowed by many uncertainties stemming from the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

In Shanghai, de-facto lockdown measures were imposed late last month due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

If the war in Ukraine is prolonged, companies’ appetite for capital investment may deteriorate, said Yoshiharu Inaba, head of the Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association.