Japan on Friday eased its coronavirus travel warning for 106 nations, including the United States and India, and is no longer recommending that Japanese nationals avoid traveling to these areas.

The Foreign Ministry lowered its travel advisories to Level 2 for those countries, also including Britain, France and Germany, from the second-highest Level 3.

Level 2 means that Japanese citizens are asked to refrain from nonessential travel to the countries, while Level 3 means that people should avoid all travel to the affected areas.

At a news conference, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi cited a “decreasing global trend” in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths on the back of progress in vaccinations.

