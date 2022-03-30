Prefectural governors urged the central government Wednesday to make full preparations to protect nuclear power plants from any armed attack.

The National Governors’ Association asked the government to ensure that the Self-Defense Forces is well-prepared for such contingencies, including potential missile attacks.

The association made the request in emergency proposals it compiled in response to recent Russian attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The proposals were submitted to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki.

The governors condemned the Russian attack on a nuclear facility in Ukraine as “an outrage that must never be tolerated.” They also said that repeated missile launches by North Korea pose “an imminent threat” to Japan.

They called on the government to deter armed attacks through diplomacy in cooperation with the international community.

The governors also asked the government to order nuclear power plants to suspend operations, based on the civil protection law, if concerns about an imminent attack arise.

After a meeting with Isozaki, Shinji Hirai, governor of Tottori Prefecture and president of the association, told reporters the government should commit to protecting both nuclear power plants and the safety of local residents.

According to Hirai, Isozaki said that, through diplomacy, the government will make its utmost efforts to deter armed attacks on nuclear power facilities so that there is no danger to the public.

Isozaki also said that the government will act appropriately in close cooperation with the SDF, police forces and the Japan Coast Guard, according to Hirai.