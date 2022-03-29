The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Monday released a $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2023, featuring what it calls one of the largest investments in national security in the country’s history amid threats posed by Russia and China.

The budget plan also includes a 20% minimum tax rate on U.S. households with more than $100 million, as part of efforts to cut deficits and improve the country’s long-term fiscal outlook.

The budget for the year starting Oct. 1 earmarks $813.3 billion for national defense, a rise of 4.2% in nominal terms or 1.5% real growth after accounting for inflation compared with the $742 billion final appropriation for this fiscal year, a senior defense official told reporters. The figure includes $130.1 billion for research and development — an all-time high for such a request from the Pentagon — to seek advantages in artificial intelligence, 5G wireless networks and other technologies.

“This will be among the largest investments in our national security in history. Some people don’t like the increase, but we’re in a different world today,” Biden said as he announced his budget proposal.

Of the total requested for national defense, $773 billion comes from the Defense Department.

While recognizing that Russia poses an “acute threat” to the world order as illustrated by its invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the defense investment will be made based on the view that China is “our most consequential strategic competitor and pacing challenge.”

The Pentagon said it will seek $6.1 billion for an initiative to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region facing Beijing’s assertiveness, with outlays to include new missile warning and tracking architecture, funding for the defense of Guam, and multinational information sharing, training and experimentation.

It also called for modernizing the nuclear “triad” of ballistic missile submarines, bombers and intercontinental ballistic missiles through $34.4 billion in funds.

A total of 61 F-35 fighter jets were requested by the Pentagon, down from a request of 85 last year.

Nearly $7 billion is allocated to support U.S. allies and partners in Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday criticized Biden’s budget plan, saying it was unacceptably light on defense spending at a time of heightened international tensions over Ukraine.

“The White House budget request that President Biden published today offers the clearest possible reminder that the Biden administration’s far-left values are fundamentally disconnected from what American families actually need,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“First and foremost, at a dangerous time, the president’s budget falls woefully short on defense spending,” he said.

The White House will spell out its priorities in a new National Defense Strategy that was sent to Congress on Monday in classified form.

The president’s overall budget request, which seeks $5.8 trillion in total outlays, is down 1% from the previous fiscal year.

The country’s deficit, meanwhile, is expected to fall to $1.2 trillion in fiscal 2023 compared with $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022 and $2.8 trillion in fiscal 2021, according to the budget request document.

But the red figure is projected to balloon to $14.4 trillion during the 10 years through fiscal 2032.