The government approved on Tuesday a ban on exports of luxury cars and other items to Russia as part of economic sanctions over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revised a relevant ordinance to implement the embargo, which will also cover jewelry and artworks, on April 5.

The move is aimed at adding pressure on oligarchs who have been supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin financially. The United States and European Union member countries have already taken similar measures.

“We will work with the international community, including the Group of Seven nations, to implement tough sanctions,” said Koichi Hagiuda, minister of economy, trade and industry, at a news conference.

Cars make up a large portion of Russia-bound shipments from Japan, which totaled ¥627.8 billion ($5 billion) in 2020, according to government data. Japan imposed a similar ban on luxury goods exports to North Korea in 2006 after Pyongyang announced it had conducted a nuclear test. Japan has since totally banned imports from and exports to the country.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has already been met with a slew of sanctions, including a freeze on the Russian central bank’s assets, banning key Russian financial institutions from a major international payment system and imposing export bans and controls.

In alignment with the United States and European countries, Japan has also decided to strip Russia of its “most favored nation” status, which has given Moscow the best possible trade terms on key products under World Trade Organization rules.

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

The government has also lodged a protest against Russia through diplomatic channels about its recent military drills on a chain of islands — including those disputed with Japan — Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

“Russia’s military expansion in the Northern Territories is unacceptable as it goes against our country’s position regarding those islands,” Matsuno told a news conference, referring to four islands seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II.

The protest was made Friday after the Russian military announced that it had held exercises there involving more than 3,000 troops. The drills were the first on the disputed islands off Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido since Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced last week that it was suspending territorial talks with Japan. Russia was withdrawing from the talks over Tokyo’s sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of military vehicles participated in the drills, which were based on a scenario involving the launch of a counterattack against enemy forces attempting to land, Russian media said Friday.

Japan claims the Soviet Union illegally seized the four islands — Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets — soon after Japan’s surrender in World War II in August 1945, while Moscow argues the move was legitimate.

Earlier this month the Defense Ministry said it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing through a strait in northeastern Japan as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe to aid in the war in Ukraine. Days before that, Japan protested after six Russian Navy vessels passed through the Soya Strait, between Cape Soya in Hokkaido and the Russian island of Sakhalin.

The Japanese government conveyed to Moscow that it is closely monitoring the Russian military’s growing activities in areas around Japan amid the Ukraine crisis, while expressing grave concern over the moves.