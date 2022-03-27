A major Japanese group for victims of crime and their families was re-established Saturday after being disbanded in 2018, with group leaders saying many victims are in need of support.

The group succeeding the disbanded National Association of Crime Victims and Surviving Families was relaunched at its inaugural meeting in Tokyo, attended by about 70 victims of crime and family members of victims. Former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa joined as a guest.

Lawyer Isao Okamura speaks at an inaugural meeting held in Tokyo Saturday to re-launch a group for victims of crime and their families. | KYODO

The new group, headed by lawyer Isao Okamura, 92, who founded the disbanded association, declared that it will urge the government to establish an agency for victims of crime.

Okamura, whose wife was killed by a person with a grudge against his client’s company, said he decided to re-establish the association because many victims still struggle to make a living.

“Victims tend to have no one around to consult. It’s necessary to have an organization providing seamless support,” Okamura added.

Other executives of the new group include Mamoru Hase, 65, whose son was murdered by a teenager in Kobe in 1997, Kyoko Ino, 71, whose daughter was killed by a stalker in Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, in 1999, and Minoru Kariya, 62, whose father, a Tokyo notary public, was abducted and killed by members of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult in 1995.

Kariya said that many crime victims and their families fall into a tough situation because of medical costs, fees for various procedures and media scrums.

“It is necessary to have a one-stop service that can be relied on with confidence,” Kariya said.

In many cases, those ordered by courts to pay damages to victims do not make required payments. The new group will lobby political parties to realize a system ensuring that appropriate compensation is made to victims.

The predecessor body, founded in 2000 by Okamura and others, successfully pushed for the establishment of a basic law on victims of crime in 2004 and a system to allow them to participate in criminal trials.

It was disbanded in June 2018 after the environment for victims of crime improved and many of its members grew old.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)