Nearly 30% of people in Japan back a selective dual surname system for married couples, a survey by the Cabinet Office has shown.

In the survey released Friday, 28.9% of all respondents said it is better to introduce a system that allows married couples to choose to use separate surnames.

On the other hand, 27% supported the continuation of the current system that requires married couples to use a single surname.

The largest group of respondents, 42.2%, said that the government should develop a new legal system for the use of maiden names while maintaining the single surname system.

The mail-in survey covered 5,000 people aged 18 and older nationwide in December and January. Valid answers were given by 57.7% of them.

In the previous survey, held in 2017, the proportion of respondents supportive of a selective dual surname system stood at 42.5%.

According to an official in charge of the survey, the 2017 result should not be compared with the latest result since there were changes in the polling methods.

In the latest survey, the support rate by gender for a dual surname system came to 25.3% for men and 32.1% for women.

By age group, the support rate was around 40% for those in their 40s and younger, while 25.7% of those in their 60s and 15.1% for those 70 or older backed the idea.

On the surnames of siblings, 63.5% said they should have the same surname, while 13.8% voiced no preference.

In 1996, the Justice Ministry’s Legislative Council drafted an outline of Civil Code revisions to allow the introduction of a selective dual surname system. The system has yet to be realized, however.