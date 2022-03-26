Some Japanese regional banks, including Hyakujushi Bank, were hit by a system glitch starting around noon Saturday, industry sources said.

The affected lenders also included at least one unit of Yamaguchi Financial Group Inc., the holding company for Yamaguchi Bank, Momiji Bank and Kitakyushu Bank.

ATMs and online banking services have been disrupted, an official with Yamaguchi Bank said.

The three banks under Yamaguchi Financial use a common system operated by IBM Japan Ltd.

